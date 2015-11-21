The 6 Best Fashion Tips Ever

A photo posted by Siren Shoes (@sirenshoes) on Nov 17, 2015 at 1:03am PST

Over the years, we’ve given plenty of fashion advice and shopping tips to help women look (and feel) their best. Here are the 6 best fashion tips of all time.

1.

Go nude

You can’t go wrong with a pair of nude pumps or a nude bra and panties. Nude pumps work with everything in your closet (except black tights) and will elongate your legs in seconds. Nude lingerie ensures a seamless look that won’t show through your clothes.

2.

Get professionally fitted for a bra

Are your girls hanging low? Suffering from a few lumps and bumps near your bra strap? We can’t state the importance of a properly fitted bra enough. A properly fitted bra will instantly improve your figure and make your clothes fit better. Head to your nearest bra-fitting professional, stat — or follow these tips for measuring your bra size at home.

3.

Ignore trends and wear what looks good on YOU

OK, you shouldn’t ignore trends completely — we all want to look stylish and current. But it’s more important to wear clothes that fit well and flatter you. If the latest It trend just doesn’t look good on you, don’t wear it. It’s that simple.

A photo posted by Frippery Box (@fripperybox) on Nov 21, 2015 at 2:32am PST

4.

Invest in accessories

Nothing elevates your look like a statement piece of jewelry, amazing shoes or a luxe handbag. Having a selection of interesting accessories can turn even jeans and a T-shirt into something special. Plus, they’ll fit you even if your weight fluctuates.

5.

When in doubt, overdress

If you’re not sure what to wear for an event or outing, it’s always better to overdress than to be caught underdressed.

6.

Don’t get sucked in by sales

If it’s not something you are willing to pay full price for, then don’t buy it just because it’s on sale. Period.