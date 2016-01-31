Every year, I vow to get rid of the clutter in the house and finally organize my life. Then, about halfway into the year, I forget about cleaning out and have to start all over again. If you’re like me and finally on a mission to get organized this year, one of the best places to start is in the bathroom with your makeup drawer. Clear out the old mascaras, throw away the blue eyeshadow you used once for Halloween and store your everyday beauty essentials in one of these best makeup organizers for a clutter-free vanity — finally.

1. Ikee Design Acrylic Cosmetic Storage

If you have the counter space and a lot of makeup, then this is the organizer for you. As the #1 best seller on Amazon, reviewers give this storage case two thumbs up for being the perfect size and beautiful. The drawers keep eyeshadow palettes, brushes and foundations neat and tidy, while the top case organizes lipstick tubes and nail polish.

2. InterDesign Expandable Cosmetic Drawer Organizer

Those of us that are short on counter space will appreciate this expandable drawer organizer that keeps everything hidden but organized. Expanding to fit your drawer, reviewers love that this organizer comes in white and clear and expands to fit very narrow and shallow drawers and can go all the way to the back of the drawer to keep things neat and tidy. With plenty of compartments to keep brushes, tubes and palettes tidy, you’ll be clutter-free in no time.

3. The Container Store Like-It Bricks Cosmetics Organizer

Like Legos for your cosmetics, this system of Like-It Bricks lets you build your own cosmetics organizer based on your own storage needs. Have a lot of eyeshadow palettes but only a couple of lipstick tubes? Then swap out the smaller bricks for bigger ones. Reviewers rave that these bricks from The Container Store have given them opportunity to be super organized and they love that they can build their own. The bricks come in smoke, white and clear.

4. IKEA GODMORGON Box with Compartments

Budget-friendly and multi-functional, IKEA lovers will fall head over heels for the GODMORGON Box with Compartments for their makeup storage. Perfect for counter-top or tucked into a deep drawer, the GODMORGON line is the way to go. This line actually comes in three different styles that will fit everyones makeup storage needs so if the compartment isn’t for you, try the 5 box set with lids or the 3 storage trays.

5. Threshold Hinged Vanity Organizer

Simple but functional this makeup organizer is perfect for keeping all your makeup neat and tidy without overpowering your bathroom decor. Coming in white and natural bamboo, it features six compartments and hinges up to allow for more storage underneath the top compartment.

6. KNITTER 3-Tier Serving Platter

If you haven’t found a makeup storage solution that works for you by now, you must be one that looks for an “out-of-the-box” idea. One of the top pins on Pinterest for makeup storage was of a 3-Tiered Serving Platter from IKEA that serves not only as a storage solution but also a decor idea as well. Originally from thezoereport.com, this serving platter will help you organize and look like a decor diva all in one.