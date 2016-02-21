Makeup remover is an essential part of every woman’s nightly beauty routine, regardless of age. We all know by now that falling asleep with your makeup on is a big

“no-no” and can lead to acne and puffy eyes and skin…not to mention the stains that you will be scrubbing out of your bedding. Depending on your skin type and makeup routine, you can choose a simple eye makeup remover or makeup remover wipes that take away everything from foundation to mascara. Either way, you want one that’s not too oily but gets the job done with one or two swipes, without leaving skin feeling dry and tight afterwards. These six best makeup removers are tops with reviewers.

1. Neutrogena Oil-Free Eye Makeup Remover

From contact lenses wearers to those that previously swore by expensive department store brands, reviewers say this eye makeup remover gets the overall award for its under-$5 price, gentle nature and because it won’t leave behind any greasy residue.

2. Lancome Bi-Facil Double Action Eye Makeup Remover

With over 2,100 reviews on Sephora, this eye makeup remover comes in at number one because of its ability to remove waterproof mascara and lash glue with ease — and no greasy residue. Reviewers also love that it has a pleasant “rose-like” fragrance.

3. MAC Wipes

If you are one that appreciates less is more, you’ll love these face wipes that remove everything all at once without leaving anything behind. Perfect for everyday or for travel, these makeup remover wipes make it easy to get eye and face makeup off without leaving your face feeling dry and tight.

4. Clinque Take The Day Off Cleansing Balm

Even the heaviest makeup wearers are raving about this makeup remover that turns from a balm to a lather with a little bit of water and removes all traces of makeup from the day. When used correctly, reviewers swear you won’t ever use anything else to take off your makeup because it leaves skin fresh and dewy, not dried out.

5. The Original MakeUp Eraser

Reviewers admit to being skeptical that just a soft cloth and water would work to remove heavy duty makeup, but once they tried it, they were believers. This machine washable soft cloth just takes water and a little bit of gentle rubbing across the face to remove all makeup from the day. For those that don’t like a lot of products, this is a must-have.

6. Physicians Formula Eye Makeup Remover Lotion

If the thought of adding an oil-based product to your eyes seems scary, then a lotion may be what you’re after. Reviewers love this gentle lotion that you lightly smear over your eyes and wipe clean with all the makeup of the day coming with it.