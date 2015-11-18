The 6 Best Riding Boots Under $100

Riding boots are one of those things that just never seem to go out of style. Equally at home with a pair of skinny jeans as they are with a floral dress, riding boots are well worth your hard-earned money. But what if you didn’t have to spend your whole shoe budget on the perfect pair? We searched high and low for 6 pairs of the perfect riding boots — all for under $100.

Mia Coraline Quilted Riding Boots, $79 at Macy’s

Quilting gives these riding boots a British flair.

Fergalicious Lullaby Riding Boots at $89 at Macy’s

The classic riding boot to wear with everything. Also available in brown.

A2 by Aerosoles Women’s High Riding Boot, $99.99 at Amazon

A quintessential riding boot style, the buckles and contrasting color are a timeless look. Available in several colors.

LC Lauren Conrad Women’s Tall Riding Boots, $99.99 at Kohls

Perfect for women with larger calves, these have an adjustable buckle in back. Available in several colors.

G by GUESS Halsey Riding Boots, $89 at Macys

A rugged take on the riding boot, these come in several colors.

LifeStride Women’s Xena Riding Boot, $99.99 at Amazon

Elasticized panels in the back ensure a proper fit. Also available in wide shaft sizes and in several colors.