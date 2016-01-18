6 Chunky Sweaters to Get You Through Winter

Whether you’re getting a foot of snow each night or El Nino is raining on your parade, a chunky sweater is the one thing that will get you through winter in a stylish and warm way. Pair each of these sweaters with your favorite skinny jeans and boots for a classic look or for a casual date night, pair it with an A-line skirt, tights and heeled ankle booties for a warm but fun look. Here are six versatile sweaters that you can wear to the gym, work, running errands or a night out — all winter long.

1. Cambridge Cable Chunky Turtleneck Sweater

Perfect for chilly days and nights, you can never go wrong with a classic turtleneck. This one from J.Crew comes in a variety of colors and goes great with jeans, leggings and skirts. This one also looks great on the ski slopes underneath your jacket.

2. BP Cable Knit Pullover

I love wearing chunky sweaters with leggings on really cold days but a cropped sweater is not the way to go. This tunic length chunky sweater is the perfect length for leggings and the marled print adds interest to the classic look.

3. Alley & Gabby Chunky Bold Pattern Pullover

A bold pattern is just what you need to brighten up any dreary winter day. I love this sweater’s aztec pattern that is reminiscent of classic menswear. On a warmer day, wear it with ankle booties and cords or you can even wear with a solid colored midi skirt for a playful look.

4. Cabled Vines Pullover

As much as we like to think that winter is almost over, the year has just begun and there are more cold days and nights ahead but with this sweater, we’ll get through anything. The cheery color and the texture of the vines is just what we need to think of the spring season ahead.

5. Merino Cold Spell Hoodie

I’ll be the first to admit that some days just call for wearing activewear — whether you’re going to the gym or not. So why not have a chunky sweater that you can wear with your favorite yoga pants. This sweater is washable, comes in great colors and has a hoodie to give it that activewear feel and also comes in handy should you come face-to-face with a rain cloud mid-day.

6. Free Spirit Cardigan

This sweater is one of those that crosses the line between a jacket and a coat. It’s a little of both actually. Long, warm and either equipped with buttons or a zipper, long sweater coats function like a jacket but keep you warm and cozy like a sweater. It’s one of my favorite looks for winter and they look great over a dress or a jumper for winter date nights and parties and also can be worn by day with your favorite jeans and blouses.