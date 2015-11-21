Each season, the runways offer up a whole slew of new fashion trends. And while they’re always gorgeous to look at, they don’t always translate well to the streets (we’re looking at you normcore.) For fall, we’re making it a whole lot easier to decide which trends are worth trying by narrowing down the list to the six most wearable must-haves. Below, our definitive list of the top six fall fashion trends for 2015.

1. Wide-leg and Flared Pants

We’re not saying you need to give up your skinnies (you don’t), but it’s definitely time to give your legs a little breathing room. Designers have been trying to make this trend happen for a few seasons now, and ladies, this is your year. Invest in a pair of wide-leg trousers or flared pants, add a pair of heels or sleek ankle boots and tuck in a blouse to nail the look.



2. Pussy-Bow Blouses

That’s right, your grandmother’s favorite blouse has officially returned. Whether you tie up your pussy-bow properly or let the strands drape casually, it’s the must-own blouse of the season. Tuck it into a pair of wide-leg pants for a retro look or pair it with a flirty skirt for the perfect office outfit.



3. Chunky Knits

Hardly a season goes by where chunky knits aren’t considered a must-buy. Know what that means? You can’t have too many! Whether it’s a chunky oversized sweater or the coziest, snuggliest scarf, chunky knits go down in the hall of fame of fall fashion trends.



4. Turtlenecks

On the opposite end of the chunky spectrum is the sleek body-hugging turtleneck. Part of this season’s 70s redux, a turtleneck is primed to become your best friend this season. Perfect for layering, it can turn your summer staples into new fall favorites. Try layering it under a sleeveless dress or even a short-sleeve tunic. Or wear it on its own with, you guessed it, wide-leg pants.



5. Plaid

Whether plaid brings back memories of 90s grunge or schoolgirl skirts, it’s back in a big way this season. From classic tartan to windowpane checks, there’s a plaid print for everyone.



6. Long Line Blazers and Vests

Trade last year’s bomber jacket for a flattering longline blazer or a long, lean vest. This polished piece gives an instant update to anything you wear it with, like skinny jeans, wide-leg pants or a miniskirt. Even better, it works at the office or as a light layer on the weekends.

