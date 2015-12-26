With the unpredictable weather we’re having this winter, the case for seasonless dressing becomes more apparent. Rather than opt for wool sweaters, it makes far more sense to think in terms of a layered wardrobe. If denim is a mainstay in your look, stock up on flattering blouses to wear with jeans. Whether you tuck your blouse in or wear a wrapped style or tunic, a blouse is the perfect way to dress up a pair of jeans year round. And if the temperatures dip, you can always layer a cardigan or jacket over your blouse to ward off chilly temperatures.

Below, 6 perfect blouses that look amazing with jeans.