6 Blouses That Look Amazing With Jeans

flattering blouses to wear with jeans

With the unpredictable weather we’re having this winter, the case for seasonless dressing becomes more apparent. Rather than opt for wool sweaters, it makes far more sense to think in terms of a layered wardrobe. If denim is a mainstay in your look, stock up on flattering blouses to wear with jeans. Whether you tuck your blouse in or wear a wrapped style or tunic, a blouse is the perfect way to dress up a pair of jeans year round. And if the temperatures dip, you can always layer a cardigan or jacket over your blouse to ward off chilly temperatures.

Below, 6 perfect blouses that look amazing with jeans.

alice + olivia Elysia Pintuck Blouse, $286 at Shopbop

Halston Heritage Long-Sleeve Faux-Wrap Blouse, Silver Gray, $162 at Neiman Marcus

Ella Moss Bella Drape Blouse, $118 at Shopbop

FRAME Le Ruffle Tie-Neck Blouse, White, $275 at Neiman Marcus

Topshop Poet Sleeve Burnout Blouse, $125 at Nordstrom

Tolani Lauren Embroidered Boho Blouse, $145 at Neiman Marcus

  • Shauna Campbell

    Your beauty tips are great. Your fashion picks however, while beautiful, seem completely out of touch. The $30- $40 price range is consistently absent. Without it you’re just giving fashion advice to- frankly- those that have plenty of other places to get it.