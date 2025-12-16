Bangladesh National Cricket Team vs West Indies Cricket Team Match Scorecard

Clashes between the Bangladesh national cricket team and the West Indies cricket team have emerged as some of the most captivating encounters in international cricket over the past two decades. Each contest has added a new chapter to an evolving rivalry, marked by standout performances, dramatic finishes, and moments reflecting the growth trajectories of both teams. While Bangladesh has transitioned from underdog status to a fiercely competitive side, the West Indies—rich in cricket heritage—continues to enthrall with flair and unpredictability.

This analysis examines the dynamic encounters between these two teams, breaking down recent match scorecards, highlighting individual brilliance, and providing perspective on their evolving cricketing relationship.

Decoding Recent Match Scorecards: Key Numbers and Turning Points

Scorecards offer more than just numeric summaries—they narrate the ebb and flow of the match and illustrate individual heroics within team contexts. Recent years have featured close ODI series and thrilling Tests between Bangladesh and West Indies.

ODI Example: Bangladesh vs West Indies (2nd ODI, July 2022, Guyana)

Bangladesh: 195/6 in 35.1 overs (target revised via DLS due to rain)

195/6 in 35.1 overs (target revised via DLS due to rain) West Indies: 108/10 in 35 overs

108/10 in 35 overs Bangladesh won by 9 wickets (DLS Method)

Standout Performers:

Shoriful Islam: 4 wickets for 34 runs (Bangladesh)

4 wickets for 34 runs (Bangladesh) Tamim Iqbal: Unbeaten 50+ (anchoring the chase)

Unbeaten 50+ (anchoring the chase) Gudakesh Motie: 2 wickets, fighting effort in tough conditions

Rain interruptions played a decisive role, but Bangladesh’s disciplined bowling and top-order resilience underlined their growing prowess in pressure situations.

“A match scorecard doesn’t just record the runs and wickets—it reflects which team seized the big moments. Bangladesh’s ability to maximize those moments, especially when fielding first, shows real maturity,” noted ESPNcricinfo cricket analyst Mohammad Isam.

Test Cricket: Lasting Legacies and Dramatic Shifts

In January 2021, the two sides met in Chattogram, producing one of the most memorable Test finishes in recent memory:

West Indies: 395 & 395/7

395 & 395/7 Bangladesh: 430 & 213

430 & 213 West Indies won by 3 wickets

Kyle Mayers, in his debut Test, scored a breathtaking 210*—anchoring the highest successful chase in Asia at the time and underlining the unpredictable thrill of this fixture.

Individual Brilliance: Players Who Shaped the Scorecards

Behind every memorable match scorecard are players whose performances swing the contest.

Bangladesh Game Changers

Shakib Al Hasan: Arguably Bangladesh’s greatest all-rounder, he frequently appears in both the wickets and runs columns. In multiple ODIs and Tests, his dual role often tips the scales.

Arguably Bangladesh’s greatest all-rounder, he frequently appears in both the wickets and runs columns. In multiple ODIs and Tests, his dual role often tips the scales. Tamim Iqbal: As an opener, Tamim provides stability, regularly featuring among top scorers in successful chases.

As an opener, Tamim provides stability, regularly featuring among top scorers in successful chases. Mehidy Hasan Miraz: His breakthroughs, especially on dry subcontinental pitches, have made him a consistent wicket-taker against the West Indies.

West Indies Impact Players

Jason Holder: Leading with discipline, Holder’s seam bowling and gritty lower-order runs have salvaged several innings.

Leading with discipline, Holder’s seam bowling and gritty lower-order runs have salvaged several innings. Kyle Mayers: His Test double-century as a debutant is etched into history books.

His Test double-century as a debutant is etched into history books. Nicholas Pooran: In white-ball cricket, Pooran’s aggressive batting can quickly change the complexion of a game.

These individuals underscore the importance of adaptability and temperament in this evolving rivalry.

Context, Strategy, and Home Advantage

While player performances draw headlines, conditions and team strategies play a critical role in determining the direction of the scorecard.

The Influence of Pitches and Venues

Bangladesh: Home pitches are traditionally spin-friendly, demanding technique and patience from visiting batsmen.

Home pitches are traditionally spin-friendly, demanding technique and patience from visiting batsmen. Caribbean: West Indies venues typically offer variable bounce and favor fast bowling, challenging subcontinental techniques.

Strategic team selection—tailored to local conditions—often influences match outcomes. For example, Bangladesh fields multiple spinners on slow Mirpur tracks, while West Indies typically rely on their pacers at venues like Sabina Park.

Evolving Team Dynamics

Both teams have invested in nurturing young players, balancing experience with fresh talent:

Bangladesh’s emergence of players like Liton Das and Afif Hossain signals depth building.

West Indies’ transition post-2010s icons (Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo) showcases their vision to discover new match-winners from within the region.

The Larger Cricketing Significance

Bangladesh vs West Indies fixtures now have implications beyond bilateral records.

World Cup Qualifications: Both teams routinely compete for direct qualification slots in ICC events, making each ODI series potentially consequential for rankings.

Both teams routinely compete for direct qualification slots in ICC events, making each ODI series potentially consequential for rankings. Boost to Local Fan Bases: These contests draw tens of millions of viewers across Bangladesh and the Caribbean, fueling cricket’s grassroots growth in both regions.

These contests draw tens of millions of viewers across Bangladesh and the Caribbean, fueling cricket’s grassroots growth in both regions. Global Respect: Bangladesh’s famous whitewash of West Indies in 2009 and the Windies’ unthinkable Test chase in 2021 have reinforced their legitimacy and resilience on the global stage.

With every match, the narrative continues to evolve, each scorecard recording new milestones in this cricketing story.

Conclusion

Encounters between the Bangladesh national cricket team and West Indies cricket team deliver not just competitive cricket but also compelling stories reflected in the scorecards. Each player’s contribution and tactical adjustment enriches the experience, while the shifting fortunes underline the unpredictability that keeps fans on edge. From young debutants scripting history to seasoned professionals leading by example, this matchup remains a touchstone of international cricket’s dynamism. As both nations continue to develop their talent and strategies, future encounters promise even greater drama and significance.

FAQs

How often do Bangladesh and West Indies play each other in international cricket?

Bangladesh and West Indies face off regularly in bilateral series and major ICC tournaments, including Tests, ODIs, and T20Is. Their frequency has increased as both teams have become fixtures in the top tiers of world cricket.

Who has the better head-to-head record: Bangladesh or West Indies?

Historically, West Indies has held the edge, particularly in Tests. However, Bangladesh has closed the gap in limited-overs formats with several high-profile series wins in recent years.

Which players have standout records in Bangladesh vs West Indies matches?

Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal, alongside West Indies’ Jason Holder and Kyle Mayers, have delivered some of the most influential performances, often appearing among top scorers or wicket-takers in recent fixtures.

What makes these matches especially exciting for fans?

Close finishes, record-setting individual feats, and the evolving competitiveness have made these matches must-watch events. Supporters from both nations bring robust energy, creating an electric atmosphere at stadiums and on broadcasts.

Where can fans find complete Bangladesh vs West Indies match scorecards?

Comprehensive scorecards, including ball-by-ball updates and player stats, are available on leading cricket platforms like ESPNcricinfo, Cricbuzz, and official ICC websites.