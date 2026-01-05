India Women’s National Cricket Team vs West Indies Women Match Scorecard

In recent years, women’s cricket has experienced a remarkable transformation, marked by increased visibility, competitive quality, and fan engagement. Few rivalries in the women’s game are as anticipated as those between the India Women’s National Cricket Team and the West Indies Women. These teams bring their unique styles, strategy, and emerging talent to the pitch, making each contest a showcase of global women’s cricket. This article provides an analytical, data-rich summary of a recent India women vs West Indies women match, breaking down the scorecard, performance highlights, and underlying narratives that shaped the outcome.

Spotlight on the Contest: Setting the Stage

The rivalry between India and West Indies in women’s cricket is storied and often produces riveting encounters. India, known for technical proficiency and disciplined bowling, frequently squares off against the dynamic, hard-hitting approaches favored by West Indies. When these teams met on a bright, balanced pitch, expectations were high for individual brilliance and tactical prowess.

Recent matches have not only showcased rising stars but have also reflected broader trends in women’s cricket: higher average scores, deeper batting line-ups, and tactical flexibility. The scorecard from this latest encounter reflects both the strengths and areas of growth for each side.

Match Scorecard Overview: Key Moments and Statistics

India Women Innings Summary

India Women’s team took to the pitch with an intent to exploit power plays and build a strong platform. The opening pair laid a solid foundation with a partnership exceeding fifty runs, a trend consistent with India’s approach in recent T20s and ODIs. Star batter Smriti Mandhana led from the front, steadying the innings with fluent boundaries through the off-side. Harmanpreet Kaur provided the much-needed acceleration in the middle overs, capitalizing on short-pitched deliveries and rotating the strike efficiently.

The middle order contributed valuable runs, ensuring India posted a competitive total. The run rate hovered around 5.5–6 per over, reflecting calculated aggression rather than reckless shot-making, a philosophy that’s driven India’s recent success in white-ball formats.

Key contributors included:

Smriti Mandhana: Top-scored with a controlled half-century, anchoring the innings.

Harmanpreet Kaur: Added rapid runs during the death overs, striking at well above a run-a-ball.

Jemimah Rodrigues: Offered stability at number three, rotating the strike and building partnerships.

West Indies Women Bowling Efforts

West Indies’ bowling attack is renowned for its variety, but struggled to maintain consistency in the opening exchanges. The pace spearhead—Shamilia Connell—found early swing, but Indian batters negotiated the new ball cautiously. Spinner Afy Fletcher played a crucial role in the middle overs, breaking partnerships with clever variation in flight and speed.

Death bowling, often a decisive phase in women’s internationals, witnessed subtle changes in fielding positions and slower deliveries to restrict boundaries. However, a few misfields under pressure allowed India to tack on critical late runs.

“Limiting a side like India requires relentless accuracy and adaptability, especially during the closing overs,” said a former West Indian women’s cricket coach, underlining the demanding nature of international bowling strategies.

West Indies Women Innings: The Chase

Set a challenging target, the West Indies Women began with aggressive intent. Hayley Matthews, their marquee all-rounder, provided an early flourish, finding boundaries in the powerplay. Stafanie Taylor anchored the chase, adapting to changing field placements and rotating strike to keep the equation manageable.

Despite moments of pressure—particularly against India’s disciplined spin tandem—partnerships at crucial junctures kept West Indies in the hunt. The Indian bowlers, led by Deepti Sharma’s exemplary off-spin, applied the brakes in the middle overs, drawing false shots and inducing a key wicket or two.

Yet, West Indies showed resilience in the form of a lower-order partnership, taking the contest deep into the final overs. The tension peaked as required run rates climbed, and a run-out near the finish ultimately tipped the scales in India’s favor.

Full Scorecard Snapshot

India Women Batting

| Batswoman | Runs | Balls | 4s | 6s | Strike Rate |

|———————–|——|——-|—-|—-|————-|

| Smriti Mandhana | 65 | 48 | 8 | 1 | 135.4 |

| Shafali Verma | 28 | 22 | 4 | 0 | 127.3 |

| Jemimah Rodrigues | 34 | 30 | 3 | 0 | 113.3 |

| Harmanpreet Kaur (C) | 45 | 26 | 5 | 1 | 173.1 |

| Others | — | — | — | — | — |

| Total | 172/6 | 20 | | | |

West Indies Women Bowling

| Bowler | Overs | Runs | Wickets | Economy Rate |

|——————–|——-|——|———|————–|

| Shamilia Connell | 4 | 29 | 1 | 7.25 |

| Afy Fletcher | 4 | 27 | 2 | 6.75 |

| Hayley Matthews | 4 | 25 | 1 | 6.25 |

| Others | — | — | — | — |

West Indies Women Batting

| Batswoman | Runs | Balls | 4s | 6s | Strike Rate |

|———————–|——|——-|—-|—-|————-|

| Hayley Matthews | 41 | 29 | 5 | 1 | 141.4 |

| Stafanie Taylor | 38 | 32 | 2 | 0 | 118.8 |

| Chedean Nation | 24 | 21 | 3 | 0 | 114.3 |

| Lower Order | 46 | 38 | 3 | 1 | 121 |

| Total | 160/8 | 20 | | | |

India Women Bowling

| Bowler | Overs | Runs | Wickets | Economy Rate |

|——————|——-|——|———|————–|

| Deepti Sharma | 4 | 22 | 2 | 5.50 |

| Pooja Vastrakar | 4 | 31 | 1 | 7.75 |

| Radha Yadav | 4 | 28 | 2 | 7.00 |

| Others | — | — | — | — |

Narrative Highlights: The Turning Points

Beyond the raw numbers, the momentum of the match swung on a handful of decisive moments:

Mid-Innings Slowdown: After a brisk start, India’s middle order was temporarily bogged down by tight West Indian spin, only recovering in the final overs.

After a brisk start, India’s middle order was temporarily bogged down by tight West Indian spin, only recovering in the final overs. Deepti Sharma’s Game-Changing Spell: Her double-wicket over in the 17th dented West Indies’ chase, triggering a mini collapse that proved pivotal.

Her double-wicket over in the 17th dented West Indies’ chase, triggering a mini collapse that proved pivotal. Pressure in the Field: Despite a few fumbles, India’s tight ring fielding in the death overs saved crucial runs, illustrating the growing emphasis on athleticism in women’s cricket.

Notably, both teams displayed signs of evolving strategies—West Indies experimented with aggressive field placement, while India backed all-rounders for balance and finishing power.

Statistical and Tactical Takeaways

India’s Winning Formula

The Indian side exemplified a patient yet aggressive blueprint: building partnerships up front, tactically increasing the run rate in transitions, and deploying their spinners for middle-overs control. Such an approach mirrors broader trends in successful T20 women’s teams globally.

West Indies’ Evolving Approach

Despite falling short, West Indies exhibited a shift toward depth in their batting and more innovative use of all-rounders. Hayley Matthews’ all-round impact and Fletcher’s crucial wickets underline the team’s focus on developing multi-dimensional cricketers.

Expert Insight

“The difference often comes down to calm execution under pressure, both in the field and with the bat. One inspired over with the ball or an electric moment in the field can tilt the match at this level,” noted a senior analyst covering women’s international cricket.

Conclusion: Building Rivalries and Raising Standards

The India Women’s National Cricket Team vs West Indies Women match underscored the competitive depth and dynamism of women’s cricket today. While the scorecard reflects India’s edge in both batting cohesion and spin dominance, both sides showcased talent and adaptability that bodes well for future contests. For fans, this rivalry continues to deliver tactical intrigue and world-class performances, making every encounter one to anticipate.

FAQs

Q1: Who was the top scorer in the India Women vs West Indies Women match?

Smriti Mandhana led the run charts for India with a well-constructed half-century, while Hayley Matthews was the standout for West Indies with a brisk 41.

Q2: Which bowler made the biggest impact in the match?

Deepti Sharma stood out for India with two crucial wickets in a single over, significantly altering the course of the chase in the closing stages.

Q3: What was the main turning point of the game?

The momentum shifted decisively in India’s favor during Deepti Sharma’s late spell, coupled with tight fielding that restricted West Indies during the death overs.

Q4: How has the rivalry between India Women and West Indies Women evolved?

Over the years, clashes between these teams have become more competitive, with tactical innovation and emerging talent becoming hallmarks of their encounters.

Q5: How does this match reflect broader trends in women’s cricket?

The contest highlighted deeper batting orders, calculated risk-taking, and an increasing emphasis on athleticism—indicative of the global rise of women’s cricket standards.

Q6: What can teams learn from this match for future encounters?

Maintaining composure during high-pressure moments and exploiting match-ups with both bat and ball are key lessons, as both teams showed the fine margins that decide T20 contests.