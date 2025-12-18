Shillong Teer Result List – Latest Updates and Winning Numbers

The Shillong Teer result list is much more than a set of numbers—it’s a daily ritual woven into the cultural tapestry of Meghalaya’s capital, drawing participants, observers, and hopeful onlookers from across India. Unlike conventional lottery systems, Shillong Teer blends archery, tradition, and a unique form of legalized lottery, creating fascinated communities around its results. As online searches for the “Shillong Teer result list” surge alongside digital access, understanding how to interpret, follow, and responsibly engage with these results has never been more important.

The Origins and Mainstream Appeal of Shillong Teer

Shillong Teer, rooted in the indigenous Khasi culture, began as a traditional archery event long before it was formalized under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act. Each day, archers gather at the Polo Ground in Shillong, aiming hundreds of arrows in two rounds. The total count of arrows hitting the target in each round forms the winning numbers displayed on the coveted result list.

Why the Shillong Teer Result List Is Closely Watched

Local Economic Impact: In Meghalaya, Teer provides livelihoods, from archers and ticket agents to data vendors.

In Meghalaya, Teer provides livelihoods, from archers and ticket agents to data vendors. Rare Legal Status: It stands out among Indian lotteries as both state-regulated and culturally sanctioned.

It stands out among Indian lotteries as both state-regulated and culturally sanctioned. Ritual & Anticipation: For thousands, checking the result list is a daily ritual akin to following cricket scores.

A local seller near the archery grounds remarked:

“For us, Shillong Teer is more than a game. People gather, discuss numbers, and even those who don’t participate come just to be part of the excitement.”

How Shillong Teer Results Are Generated and Published

The Process Behind The Numbers

First and Second Rounds: On weekdays (excluding Sundays and public holidays), two rounds are held: the first around 3:45 PM and the second at 4:45 PM.

On weekdays (excluding Sundays and public holidays), two rounds are held: the first around 3:45 PM and the second at 4:45 PM. Counting Arrows: Archers shoot up to 50 arrows in the first round and 30 in the second, with each round involving a set number of skilled archers.

Archers shoot up to 50 arrows in the first round and 30 in the second, with each round involving a set number of skilled archers. Result Calculation: The number of arrows that hit the target is counted and the last two digits of the total become the round’s “Teer number.”

Disseminating the Shillong Teer Result List

Traditionally, results were posted on physical boards, but modern technology transformed how enthusiasts check updates:

Official Websites: State-sanctioned sites release the result list shortly after the second round.

State-sanctioned sites release the result list shortly after the second round. Teer Counters: Over 5,000 licensed counters in Meghalaya display daily results.

Over 5,000 licensed counters in Meghalaya display daily results. News Portals and Social Media: Results get circulated within minutes via WhatsApp groups, local Facebook pages, and Teer-focused news platforms.

Reading and Interpreting the Teer Result List

The Shillong Teer result list typically presents two two-digit numbers: one for each round. These are not random, but derived from the actual performance of archers.

Example of a Result List Entry:

| Date | First Round (FR) | Second Round (SR) |

|————|——————|——————-|

| 06-07-2024 | 65 | 38 |

First Round (FR): Indicates the last two digits from the first round’s arrow count.

Indicates the last two digits from the first round’s arrow count. Second Round (SR): Last two digits from the second round’s total.

Why Interpretation Matters

Some enthusiasts consult old result lists, patterns, or even dream numbers to guess upcoming results, introducing a layer of folklore and strategy that sets Teer apart from generic lotteries. However, it’s important to note that every day’s outcome is unpredictable and based on a real, physical process.

Trends, Patterns, and Responsible Participation

The Search for Patterns

Many regulars study historical result lists hoping to spot repeat numbers or cycles. While some believe tradition, astrology, or numerology can give an edge, there is no scientific proof that these techniques affect the fundamentally random outcomes. This sense of chance, combined with tradition and community, is what keeps the game popular.

A Teer analyst in Shillong explains:

“People love to find meaning in numbers—patterns, repeats, personal lucky digits—but ultimately, Shillong Teer is as much about hope and community as it is about statistical chance.”

Responsible Engagement

Recent coverage highlights growing concerns around gambling addiction, especially with the ease of online result list access. The Meghalaya government enforces strict licensing and oversight to ensure fair play. Local campaigns now promote responsible participation, emphasizing that Teer should remain a form of entertainment, not a guaranteed means of income.

Technology’s Influence: Digitizing the Shillong Teer Result List

Mobile Access Changing the Game

In recent years, mobile devices and online platforms have streamlined access to Teer results:

Many participants check daily results through their smartphones, reducing crowding at physical counters.

Online aggregators display real-time updates, historical archives, and even offer notification services for registered users.

This digitization supports transparency but also requires greater caution to avoid unofficial or misleading sources.

Ensuring Reliability and Safety

For the most trustworthy Shillong Teer result list, it’s recommended to:

Rely on official Meghalaya state portals or accredited local news agencies.

Avoid third-party apps not endorsed by the government, as some have been reported to distribute incorrect or manipulated numbers.

Double-check results for major draws, especially during festive periods when participation spikes.

Conclusion: Shillong Teer Result List in Context

The Shillong Teer result list holds a uniquely prominent and trusted place in northeastern India’s lottery landscape. Its daily numbers represent not just luck but a convergence of culture, sport, livelihood, and hope. As access continues to shift from community boards to digital screens, the importance of responsible engagement and reliance on official sources only grows. For enthusiasts and curious observers alike, the Teer result list offers a glimpse into a living tradition adapting responsibly to new times.

FAQs

How are Shillong Teer results determined?

Shillong Teer results are calculated by physically counting arrows shot by archers in two rounds each day, with the last two digits of hits in each round forming the official numbers.

Where can I check the Shillong Teer result list online?

Official Meghalaya government websites and authorized news portals provide the latest Shillong Teer result lists. Avoid unofficial apps or sites to ensure accuracy.

Is the Shillong Teer lottery legal in India?

Shillong Teer is legal and regulated by the government of Meghalaya under local gaming legislation, offering a rare example of sanctioned lottery-style betting in India.

What time are Shillong Teer results announced?

The first round results are usually announced around 3:45 PM, and the second round follows at 4:45 PM on every working day, excluding Sundays and public holidays.

Can historical Teer result lists help predict future outcomes?

While some players study past result lists for trends or patterns, the numbers are ultimately based on chance and the performance of archers, making predictions unreliable.

How can I participate in Shillong Teer responsibly?

Buy tickets only from licensed counters, set clear limits on spending, and treat Shillong Teer as entertainment, not an investment strategy, to avoid risks associated with gambling.